Planes With 'Justice For Kashmir' Banners Fly Over India-Sri Lanka Match Venue

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:11 PM

Planes with 'Justice For Kashmir' banners fly over India-Sri Lanka match venue

Small planes towing the banners highlighting the Indian atrocities and seeking justice and freedom for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir flew over the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds during the World Cup game between India and Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Small planes towing the banners highlighting the Indian atrocities and seeking justice and freedom for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir flew over the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds during the World Cup game between India and Sri Lanka.

Short after the beginning of the match, a plane towing a banner reading "Justice for Kashmir" appeared hovering over the match venue and drew attention from the crowd.

As the game resumed its rhythm, another plane was seen with the second banner reading "India stop genocide & free Kashmir." The people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir had been struggling for their right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. During the struggle, thousands of the Kashmiri people have sacrificed their lives consequent to the brutal use of force by the Indian troops.

This is the second incident as a plane with a banner carrying a political message also flew over the stadium during the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan during last week.

The International Cricket Council issued a statement saying, "We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again... We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.""Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again," the ICC said.

