UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plans For South Africa Cricket Return Shelved

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:39 PM

Plans for South Africa cricket return shelved

The return of live cricket in South Africa was postponed on Saturday with the organisers acknowledging that more work was needed to prepare for the event planned for June 27

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The return of live cricket in South Africa was postponed on Saturday with the organisers acknowledging that more work was needed to prepare for the event planned for June 27.

A brief statement released by Cricket South Africa on behalf of the partners of the planned three-team cricket match said one of the aspects to be resolved was government permission for the game to be played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It emerged on Friday that the government had not yet approved a plan for the eight-a-side match, due to be played in Centurion without spectators, which will involve the players and support staff in undergoing COVID-19 tests and being in isolation.

The statement said a new date would be announced "in due course".

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa June Event Government

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

55 minutes ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

55 minutes ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

55 minutes ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

1 hour ago

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.