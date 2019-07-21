UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plant Outclasses Lee To Retain IBF Crown

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Plant outclasses Lee to retain IBF crown

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Caleb Plant of the United States made a successful first defence of his IBF super-middleweight crown on Saturday, scoring a third round knockout over previously undefeated challenger Mike Lee.

Plant, 27, dominated Lee from the opening bell at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, wrapping up victory after sending his opponent to the canvas twice in the third.

Plant improved to 19-0 with 11 knockouts following the win, which was the main bout on the undercard of Saturday's Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman world title fight.

Lee, 32, fell to 21-1 following the loss.

It was a polished performance from Plant, who won the IBF crown with an upset win over Jose Uzcategui in Los Angeles in January.

Plant looked sharper from the outset, repeatedly beating Lee to the punch and scoring an early knockdown with a left hook that sent the challenger crashing to the canvas.

Related Topics

World Los Angeles United States January From

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

11 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

13 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

13 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

13 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

13 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.