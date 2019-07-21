Plant outclasses Lee to retain IBF crown

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Caleb Plant of the United States made a successful first defence of his IBF super-middleweight crown on Saturday, scoring a third round knockout over previously undefeated challenger Mike Lee.

Plant, 27, dominated Lee from the opening bell at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, wrapping up victory after sending his opponent to the canvas twice in the third.

Plant improved to 19-0 with 11 knockouts following the win, which was the main bout on the undercard of Saturday's Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman world title fight.

Lee, 32, fell to 21-1 following the loss.

It was a polished performance from Plant, who won the IBF crown with an upset win over Jose Uzcategui in Los Angeles in January.

Plant looked sharper from the outset, repeatedly beating Lee to the punch and scoring an early knockdown with a left hook that sent the challenger crashing to the canvas.