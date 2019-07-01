UrduPoint.com
Play Natural Game Against Bangladesh: Miandad

Muhammad Rameez 44 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Not to fall short on the points table and net run-rate, batting legend Javed Miandad has advised Pakistan team to take into account the calculation impact before going in their last 2019 Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on Friday

It is supposed that if Pakistan wins the toss against Bangladesh then must beat the Tigers by 60 runs or if green-shirts fields first then must chase the given target before 40 overs in order to improve their net run-rate on the points table to qualify for the semis of the tournament.

Talking to APP, Miandad said Pakistan team management must calculate the difference of the points table and net run-rate before going in the match as to apply accordingly.

The former skipper also urged the Pakistan team to go in the match without any pressure and play your natural game.

"Give your best in the game and hopefully God will make a way," he said.

Miandad also urged team management and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to sit-down and make a proper strategy for their upcoming clash.

"See for the right combinations in batting order and bowling for the match. Even if we have to send Harris Sohail at Mohammad Hafeez's place we must do so as to stabilize the batting order," he said.

He said the team management must involve players in excessive training, as the more you practice the better you get. "We have got plentiful of time before the match against Bangladesh so comprehensive training sessions must be put in place.

Miandad said Pakistani players must also seek for suggestions from experienced former players.

\395

