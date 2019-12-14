UrduPoint.com
Play On Day Four Of Rawalpindi Test Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:27 PM

Play on day four of Rawalpindi Test abandoned due to wet outfield

Play on the fourth day of the first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday

So far in the Test, the first in Pakistan in over 10 years only 91.5 overs have been bowled in four days, with Sri Lanka 282 for six in their first innings. Only 5.2 overs were possible on the third day, and though there were hopes of more play being possible on the fourth, overnight rains left the outfield in no condition for it.

So far in the Test, the first in Pakistan in over 10 years only 91.5 overs have been bowled in four days, with Sri Lanka 282 for six in their first innings. Only 5.2 overs were possible on the third day, and though there were hopes of more play being possible on the fourth, overnight rains left the outfield in no condition for it.

There was a drizzle before the day began, and though that eased out ahead of the scheduled start at 9.

45am local time, the outfield was left significantly damp, and the covers were on throughout. There were no updates forthcoming either as the day wore on, and when one finally came, shortly into the scheduled lunch break, it was not a good one: play was called off for the day, with the umpires unable to see a scenario where the conditions, including the light, which has also been a cause of concern over the last few days would improve.

The final day will begin, as per regulations, 30 minutes early and there is a better forecast for Sunday as compared to the last three days.

Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Sunday Rains

