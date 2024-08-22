Open Menu

Play Resumes On Second Day Of England-Sri Lanka First Test

Published August 22, 2024

Play on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford resumed Thursday after rain washed out the morning session

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Play on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford resumed Thursday after rain washed out the morning session.

England were 22-0 overnight after Sri Lanka recovered from 6-3 to be bowled out for 236 in their first innings on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who won the toss, top-scored with 74 while Milan Rathnayake's 72 set a new record for the highest score by any Test debutant batting at No 9.

The pair's eighth-wicket stand of 63 helped Sri Lanka recover from a woeful start when they lost their first three wickets for no runs in 10 balls.

Chris Woakes (3-32) and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (3-55) were England's two most successful bowlers on the opening day of this three-Test series with Ollie Pope captaining the hosts for the first time after Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring.

Dan Lawrence, recalled to open in place of the injured Zak Crawley, narrowly avoided being run out and was unbeaten on nine, with regular opener Ben Duckett 13 not out.

The pair eventually walked out to bat Thursday at 1:15 pm (1215 GMT), with a scheduled 82 overs now set to be bowled and the option for play to be extended until 7:30 pm (1830 GMT).

Old Trafford has lost a total of 24 complete days of Test cricket due to bad weather in its 84 Tests, a total only surpassed by Sydney, which has lost 25 days in its 112 Tests.

