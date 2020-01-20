UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Play Suspended As Rain Hits Australian Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:41 AM

Play suspended as rain hits Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Play was suspended just hours after the start of the Australian Open on Monday as heavy rain fell on Melbourne Park, causing further disruption after a build-up hit by smoke from bushfires.

Umbrellas went up and fans were sent scurrying for cover as the heavens opened at about 3:00 pm (0400 GMT), making play impossible on most of the courts.

World number three Roger Federer's match against Steve Johnson was briefly interrupted while officials closed the roof on Rod Laver Arena, and Petra Kvitova's match with Katerina Siniakova was also continuing under the roof at Margaret Court Arena.

Smog from Australia's raging bushfires delayed qualifying last week and left several players with coughs and breathing problems, but air quality has improved in recent days.

Related Topics

Australia Melbourne Roger Federer Australian Open From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.