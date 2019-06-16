Play with a free mind and spirit: Shahid Afridi’s advice to Pak team  

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Pakistan's cricket icon Shahid Afridi has given his expert advice to Pakistan team ahead of the Pak vs India match to be played today in Old Trafford, Manchester.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi said a lifetime opportunity awaits Pakistan players today.

He asked them to give it their all and enjoy the occasion.

“Play with a free mind and spirit. Pakistan is backing you! Pakistan Zindabad. #WeHaveWeWill,” he wrote.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The Pak-India match is however feared to be interrupted due to rain as showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday.