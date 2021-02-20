Player whose name has not been shared by PCB tests positive for COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The unnamed player has gone into isolation and will require two negative tests for his re-entry back to the side after testing positive for COVID-19.

The player had earlier shown symptoms of novel Coronavirus and sent to quarantine for isolation.

According to PCB, the player would now remain in quarantine for 10 days and would require two negative tests for his return back to the side.

The player has fallen ill just a night before the start of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 6th edition.

The name of the player was kept secret just because of his privacy.

According to some reports, another player and an official broke bio-secure bubble protocols at National Stadium Karachi and had been placed in quarantine for three days.

In a statement PCB said: “ The two individuals will have to get two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before their re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols,” .

The Board also expressed disappointment over two members who belonged to one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by falling into contact with a person who was not part of the bubble.

It also reiterated that the health and safety of all individuals associated with the PSL 2021 was of paramount importance to the PCB and the event.

The Board made it clear to every player and official that it would not allow anyone to break COVID-19 protocols as the board would not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament.