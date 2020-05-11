‘Players are like the artists’

(@fidahassanain)

Former Pakistan Bowling Coach Azhar Mahmood endorses indoor cricket, saying that cricket without fans is boring but it is important for its return under the prevailing situation due to Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) Former All-rounder and former bowling Coach Azhar Mehmood said that cricket and players without fans would be noting but it was important for its return under these given circumstances.

In an interview to a tv channel, Azhar Mahmood said that all boards were looking forward to welcome cricket because these were also responsible for the financial resources.

“It is true that the players, without spectators, will be bore as they are also like the artists,” said Azhar Mahmood.

“They love and smile when they see people lauding them over nice bowl and great shot,’ said the former bowling coach.

However, there was nothing bad if something was done for return of the cricket without spectators as it was important at this time when the entire world was facing the challenge of Coronavirus.

“The cricket fans and spectators should also come to the grounds soon as the situation gets back to normal,” said Azhar, adding that they found around 35,000 cricket fans when they went to play for Indian Premier League and when they return from there they missed it.

Answering to a question about use of “spit” to polish the ball, he said that ban on the use of “spit” was appropriate but the companies manufacturing balls should also produce such material which could be helpful for the players to polish the ball.

During the lockdowns, he said it was nice opportunity for the players that they should review their own performances during these times. The players, he said, should focus on their performance by personally analyzing their performance.

Shaheen Shah was a great bowler, he said, adding that Naseem Shah, Musa and Hussnain were also talented but these could be brought under certain plans.

“Must be checked that which bowler was suitable for which format as proper planning should be made to manage work load,” he added.