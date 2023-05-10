UrduPoint.com

Players' Arrival Starts To Participate In National Games In Quetta

Muhammad Rameez Published May 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Players' arrival starts to participate in National Games in Quetta

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The arrival of players and officials to participate in the 34th National Games organized in Quetta has started.

The Balochistan government has made all-out efforts for the smooth conduct of the games set to be played from May 22 to May 30 in the provincial capital.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the mega event and more than 2500 Police and FC personnel have also been deployed to maintain the law and order situation.

Police contingents have been deployed on the main Airport Road and barbed wire has been placed at certain points on the road to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic during the matches.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bezinjo would be the chief guest at the occasion and formally inaugurate the Games, while Balochistan Governor will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Teams from WAPDA, Army, HEC, Police, PAF, and Navy have already arrived here while local teams would be reached here today.

The venues have been renovated and the facilities will be handed over to the organizers to host the games in a befitting manner.

The competitions will be held in 32 disciplines including baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, archery, athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, cycling, golf, judo, karate, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, rowing, sailing, shooting, and swimming.

The women's cricket matches have been included for the first time. Hockey competitions will be the first to begin on May 12 at the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hockey Stadium, Quetta.

The competitions in five sports disciplines will be held outside Balochistan due to a lack of infrastructure and other issues.

Rowing will be hosted by Islamabad, sailing will be held in Karachi, shooting will be hosted in Jhelum, and swimming and cycling will be conducted in Lahore.

Mashal's journey has started from Karachi and after passing through various cities, it will reach Quetta on May 14.

As many as 7000 athletes, including officials, would be coming to participate from across the country.

According to the source, the provincial government was spending Rs. 400 million on the Games, which includes the cost of repairing the grounds, beautification, guest accommodation, food and drink, security transport, prizes, and other matters.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Football Hockey Tennis Squash Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Army Police Governor Sports Law And Order WAPDA Kabaddi Cycling Badminton Road Traffic Jhelum May Women HEC From Government Boxing Airport

Recent Stories

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khanâ€™s ar ..

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khanâ€™s arrest before SC

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Line ..

Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters today

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th May 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.