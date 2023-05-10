Players' arrival starts to participate in National Games in Quetta

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The arrival of players and officials to participate in the 34th National Games organized in Quetta has started.

The Balochistan government has made all-out efforts for the smooth conduct of the games set to be played from May 22 to May 30 in the provincial capital.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the mega event and more than 2500 Police and FC personnel have also been deployed to maintain the law and order situation.

Police contingents have been deployed on the main Airport Road and barbed wire has been placed at certain points on the road to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic during the matches.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bezinjo would be the chief guest at the occasion and formally inaugurate the Games, while Balochistan Governor will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Teams from WAPDA, Army, HEC, Police, PAF, and Navy have already arrived here while local teams would be reached here today.

The venues have been renovated and the facilities will be handed over to the organizers to host the games in a befitting manner.

The competitions will be held in 32 disciplines including baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, archery, athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, cycling, golf, judo, karate, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, rowing, sailing, shooting, and swimming.

The women's cricket matches have been included for the first time. Hockey competitions will be the first to begin on May 12 at the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hockey Stadium, Quetta.

The competitions in five sports disciplines will be held outside Balochistan due to a lack of infrastructure and other issues.

Rowing will be hosted by Islamabad, sailing will be held in Karachi, shooting will be hosted in Jhelum, and swimming and cycling will be conducted in Lahore.

Mashal's journey has started from Karachi and after passing through various cities, it will reach Quetta on May 14.

As many as 7000 athletes, including officials, would be coming to participate from across the country.

According to the source, the provincial government was spending Rs. 400 million on the Games, which includes the cost of repairing the grounds, beautification, guest accommodation, food and drink, security transport, prizes, and other matters.