Players, Celebrities Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:57 PM

Kobe Bryant—Basketball legend, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna lost their lives with seven others in helicopter crash in residential area of California on Sunday.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Artists and cricketers mourned the death of American Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish said that she is totally heartbroken by the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing. Paying tribute to the player, she wrote: “He was a legend on the court and an inspiration to millions. His words “Life is too short” couldn’t have been more prophetic . RIP #Kobe,”.

Mahira Khan—another celebrity of the showbiz industry, also posted an emoji of broken-heart to express grief over demise of great player Kobe Brayn.

Kamran Akmal—the known cricketer—also expressed sorrow over death the legendary player and his daughter Gianna due to helicopter crash.

According to the US media, Kobe Bryant, 41, and daughter Gianna, 13, were among nine people whoo died in a helicopter crash in the wealthy southern California residential area of Calabasas on Sunday afternoon.

Gianna died alongside her father. The circumstances were not known yet as how helicopter crash took place. The debris of the aircraft was scattered on steep terrain and no one could survive.

