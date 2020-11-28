Players coronavirus positive tests reports under investigation: Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani Friday said the government was investigating about the players coronavirus positive tests' reports as they had not violated any standard operating procedures (SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani Friday said the government was investigating about the players coronavirus positive tests' reports as they had not violated any standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to a private news channel, he said four times the tests of coronavirus were taken of the players before the start of the New Zealand tour.

He said performance and preparations of the players would be affected due to the positive reports of coronavirus and if some more players tested positive then they would be quarantine and "we do not want to play the team without practice." The PCB chairman said the International Cricket Board (ICC) was not worried about the security matters of Pakistan now, adding there was no doubt that new chairman of ICC would be proved beneficial for the cricket.

He said the objective of bringing changes in domestic cricket was to improve performance at the international level.

Replying to a question, he said Babar Azam would remain as a captain of the team until showing performance and the PCB would provide full support to him in this regard.

Ehsan Mani said he was full confident that Pakistan could host ICC T20 event, adding there was need to do a lot of work for improving infrastructure and stadiums in the country.

He said the PCB would always work in transparent manners.

To another query, he said no body was interfering in the decisions of the PCB and Prime Minister Imran Khan had never ever interfered in the official affairs of the institution.

He said series with India was not included in the future tour plan of Pakistani cricket team.