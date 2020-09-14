Players COVID-19 testing process begins coming domestic cricket season

The Covid-19 testing process of the players and player support personnel for the 2020-21 domestic season began here today, Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):The Covid-19 testing process of the players and player support personnel for the 2020-21 domestic season began here today, Monday.

"The health and safety of our players is of utmost importance for the Pakistan Cricket Board", said PCB Director - High Performance, Nadeem Khan.

"Since squad members of the First XI, Second XI and U19 teams are spread all over the country, it was logistically unfeasible to conduct their Covid-19 tests under the supervision of the PCB's medical team.

Hence, they will get their first tests done themselves and the board will reimburse the cost," he asserted.

"All of the squad members will undergo the second Covid-19 tests at the PCB-designated central stations, which will be conducted by the PCB's medical team," said the PCB official.

"The players who toured England for three Tests and as many T20Is will join their respective domestic teams on 25 September as they have been granted permission to spend time with their families after a long tour," he added.

He said, "It is a matter of pride that the PCB is about to start its domesticseason from 30 September despite the current Covid-19 situation.

This is the board's biggest cricketing operation in the current pandemic".