Player's Entry Banned Into Sports Complex Without Entry Cards: Administrator

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Entry of national, international players into Peshawar Sports Complex has been completely banned without having entry cards

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Entry of national, international players into Peshawar sports Complex has been completely banned without having entry cards.

This was disclosed by administrator Peshawar Sports Complex, Syed Jaffar Shah here on Thursday.

Talking to media, Syed Jaffar Shah said that the instructions in this regard were issued by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said with the release of cards the ever rising issue of exchange of harsh words, card checking, misbehaving attitude and allowing national and international players and cricketers to the main complex would be resolved.

