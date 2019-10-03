Players for National Games, Provincial Athletics Camps announced

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association and former international Athlete Bahre Karam Thursday announced the names of the provincial men and women athletic teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 1, 2019 here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association and former international Athlete Bahre Karam Thursday announced the Names of the provincial men and women athletic teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 1, 2019 here.

He said the camp is in progress under the qualified coaches including SAF silver medalist Muhammad Shah, Wajid Ullah, and Nagir Khan for female and Syed Jafar Shah, Zafran, Aamir Iqbal, Kaleem Khan, Zia Jan and Asim.

He said being a camp commandant he is supervising the training and coaching of the players overall while President KP Athletic Association Habib Ur Rehman, also an international athlete, has extended all out support to the players.

He said Director Operation Syed Saqlin Shah, Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khattak and Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman also visited the camp and inspected the training and coaching of athletic and other Games.

He said Tameen Khan, Rashida, Sarah, Sawaira, Zargodha and Amna Chaudry for the 100, Rashida, Nadia, Tanzeela for 200m, Kalsum, Aqsa, Sawaira for 400m, for shot put Aiman Zubair, Rashida, Sitara Ayaz, for long jump Rashida, Sarah, and Rida, javelin throw Shazia, Remsha, Mehtab, for discus throw Aiman, Shazia, Rashida.

The male athletes selected including 100m Shoaib Mehfooz, Wajid Ali, Qasim, Hilal, Huzaifa, and Osama, 200m Wajid Ali, Huzaifa. In the 400m race Hilal Ahmad, Yaseen, Adnan Akbar, and Subhan Ali, in the 800m race Adnan, Murad Ali Shah, 1500m race Paras John, Abdur Rehman, 5000m Jamal Khan and Ahmad Shah, 400m hurdles Adnan Akbar and Hazrat Ali, 110m hurdles Bilal, long jump Asif and Suleman, for triple jump Pervez and Salman, for high jump Hamza and Aziz, shot put Bismillah Jan, and Muhammad Nouman, Hammer throw Osma, Waqar and Zeeshan, Javelin throw Qadeer Khan, Haseeb and Shahab Khan.