Players From 15 Countries Arrive Islamabad For ITF World Jnr C'ships

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Players from 15 countries arrive Islamabad for ITF World Jnr C'ships

Players from around 15 countries have arrived here to feature in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships, taking place at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad

The countries whose players are chipping in the event include Great Britain, France, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey, Moldova and Pakistan, said a statement issued here by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

The countries whose players are chipping in the event include Great Britain, France, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey, Moldova and Pakistan, said a statement issued here by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

He said had personally signed-in with Supervisor/Referee of the tournament for their participation in the event.

In the boy's event some 30 players have signed-in, whereas three players received wild card entry. A draw of 32 of Boys & Girls Singles were made by Muhammad Arif Qureshi after closing time of 6:00 PM on Sunday.

World No 420 Daniel Webb of Great Britain is top seed in the Boys' event, whereas World No 610 Huzafia Abdul Rehman of Pakistan is the second. Other seeds are (3) Kim Min Joon (KOR), (4) Knese Luca Emanuel (GER), (5) Muhammad Nouman Aftab (Pakistan), (6) Shoaib Khan (Pakistan), (7) Saqib Hayat (Pakistan) and (8) Ahmed Kamil (Pakistan).

In the Girls' event 18 players reported for signed-in with the Referee. Eight Seeds are (1) Mert Asyedul (TUR), Valitova Arina (RUS), (3) Safi Meshkatolzahra (IRI), (4) Choi Jo Woo (KOR), (5) Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI), (6) Khanloo Matha (IRI), (7) Jang Soo Ha (KOR), (8) Shen Hannah Kaile (KOR).

First round of matches for both Boys and Girls have started today (Monday).

