Players have potential to turn game in T20 WC: Bismah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The ICC Women's T20 World Cup in which every fixture matters, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof believes that Pakistani players have the potential to turn the game on its head, as it takes one player and one moment to win the match.

The Women's World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia from February 21, and March 8.

"Youth and experience form a perfect blend in our ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad and I cannot wait to see how they do in the upcoming tournament," Bismah wrote in an exclusive column for ICC.

She said in a tournament where every game matters, our squad possesses match-winners and players who can turn the game on its head. "We are confident we have the right personnel that can do that for us. We have an average age of 24.8 in the side, which is both an eye to the future and a glimpse into what these players are capable of right now," she said.

She said Ayesha Naseem 15, who was yet to have a cap at international level, has the ability to not only score runs, but score them quickly.

"We have already seen Syeda Aroob Shah's leg-break and googly bowling which challenges some of the best batters in the world and we're looking forward to seeing what she can do in Australia," she said.

Bismah said if players perform to their potential and produce some big moments then we were confident of being able to have a successful tournament in Australia. "We lost to England in our last series but, before that, we put in some excellent performances against Bangladesh to win the series 3-0," she said.

She said we had a really exciting series in South Africa, and enjoyed getting the experience as a team and putting some performances together.

"If you look at the graph of our performances, the results are on the rise and I am hopeful that it will stay the same in the upcoming World Cup," she said.

She said we were hopeful of using all the hard work to our advantage in Australia. "We want to continue to play in the same way over the next few weeks, and hopefully that can lead us to success in Australia," she said.