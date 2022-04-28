Players hit by pitches lead to MLB Mets-Cardinals brawl

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A benches-clearing brawl sparked by batters being hit by pitches erupted Wednesday in a Major League Baseball game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

Rising tensions over days led to the fracas in the bottom of the eighth inning at St.Louis in the Cardinals' 10-5 triumph over the Mets, who were involved in their second melee since the season began three weeks ago.

New York pitcher Yoan López threw a pitch high and inside the strike zone to St. Louis slugger Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals batter shouted back to Lopez on the pitcher's mound and players from both benches raced to the infield to exchange blows. Pitchers even raced in from workout areas beyond the outfield wall to become involved in the melee.

Arenado and Cardinals first-base coach Stubby Clapp were ejected for their actions.

The Mets, whose MLB-leading record fell to 14-6, have had an MLB-high 19 batters struck by pitches from opponents this season.

Setting the stage for the eruption Wednesday was New York slugger J.D. Davis being hit in the left foot by a throw in the top of the eighth. Davis left the game after being struck.

That marked the sixth time in the series at St. Louis that a Mets batter had been struck by a ball thrown by a Cardinals pitcher.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso was struck by a pitch on Tuesday in a New York victory and forced to undergo concussion protocols after the game. He was found well enough to play on Wednesday.

The tensions came to a head only hours after Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt said MLB was putting players at risk after seeing three teammates hit by pitches on Tuesday.

The Mets won 3-0 but Bassitt and Mets manager Buck Showalter weren't celebrating after Alonso was struck in the head by a pitch for the second time this season.

Cardinals starter Jordan Hicks had already hit Dominic Smith in the second inning before Kodi Whitley hit Alonso in the helmet in the eighth. Aaron Brooks hit Starling Marte in the ninth with the bases loaded.

Bassitt, who himself dinged two Cardinals batters with pitches, said the problem is with "different" baseballs in use this season.

"To get hit in the head the amount that we're getting hit is unbelievable," Bassitt said. "I had some close calls tonight, and I've been hit in the face and I don't want to do that to anybody ever, but MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They're bad. Everyone in the league knows it. Every pitcher knows it. They're bad." Mets manager Buck Showalter has suggested that MLB approve a "universal substance" that all pitchers could use to help them grip the ball after MLB cracked down on the use of sticky "foreign substances" by pitchers last season.

After Tuesday's game, Showalter was less concerned with baseball's overall problem than with the safety of his own players.

"You're talking about a pitch that broke his helmet," he said of the ball that struck Alonso -- who had already been hit in the face by a pitch this season. "It's not good, I'm not happy."