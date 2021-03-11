Players invited to register for senior, U19 City Cricket Association teams' trials

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The registration for the trials of the senior and U19 teams of the 90 City cricket Association teams will begin tomorrow, Friday.

Players interested in registering themselves for the open trials can fill the form available here. The registration will close on 16 March. The trials will begin from 18 March and the schedule will be announced in due course.

The three coaching staffs of the six Cricket Associations – First XI, Second XI and U19 – will conduct the trials in their respective jurisdictions and each selected player should be a resident of the CCA they represent.

For the senior sides, the players who participated in the 2020-21 domestic season will be available for selection for their CCAs, as per their availability, while the remaining spots will be filled through trials.

Those teenage cricketers who are born on or after 1 September 2002 and before 1 September 2006 are eligible for the trials, while the U19 players who participated in the National U19 One-Day and Three-Day tournaments in the recently-concluded season will also be available for selection.

The senior CCA teams will feature in two tournaments – two-day and T20 – while the U19 sides will play 50-over competitions ahead of the 2021-22 domestic season, which will provide them an opportunity to lay a claim in their CA sides.

The trials will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of all those involved. The players featuring in the trials are requested to strictly adhere to the following: •No exchange of playing equipment, except the bat •Maintain three-feet distance at all times •Have your temperature checked before entering the venue •No application of saliva on the ball •Cover your face with a mask at all times, except when inside the boundary rope•Don't attend the trials in case of any COVID-19 symptoms.