Players need maximum training: Athletics coach

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Head coach of national athletics team, Chaudhry Asghar Gul, wants players to be provided with maximum training, as to compete and win laurels for the country at international level.

"Pakistani athletes have to work hard to achieve results in the world of sports. The government needs to organize as many training camps in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of Pakistan for the players to give them maximum training," he told APP here Thursday.

To a question on performance of Pakistani coaches, he said that coaches were also trying all-out efforts to prepare players but they need to be given courses according to modern and new technology to compete at international level.

Gul said there was no lack of talent in the country but need to provide facilities to the players as per modern standards.

He said Pakistani athletes have won countless medals at international level. "Arshad Nadeem had made the country proud by winning gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games. Therefore, to encourage and promote the players we need to provide international level facilities to them," he said.

