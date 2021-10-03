UrduPoint.com

Players Need Rest Says Pumas Coach Ledesma

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:20 AM

Players need rest says Pumas coach Ledesma

Gold Coast, Australia, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :An exhausted Pumas squad needs rest after playing for almost 12 months straight, their coach Mario Ledesma said after Saturday's 32-17 Rugby Championship loss to the Wallabies on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The Pumas were never in the contest against the Wallabies, with two late tries making the scoreboard look more respectable.

It was the sixth consecutive loss for the Pumas, who also went down to South Africa and New Zealand in the tournament.

Ledesma said Argentina needed to go home and rest ahead of their November northern hemisphere tour, which features matches against France, Italy and Ireland.

"They need rest, rest that they haven't had this year," he said.

"The boys have been playing 12 months in a row," he said, having finished up their club seasons in Europe, the July internationals, and then competing in the Australian tournament after only 10 days off.

"It's not the best way to prepare -- they need rest.

" The Pumas are not going straight into camp and will go home for a break, although Ledesma noted that their homes are all over the world.

"Some go to Argentina, some go to England, some go to France, Italy." Argentina were disappointing in this year's Rugby Championship following their breakthrough in 2020 when they beat New Zealand and drew twice with the Wallabies.

"It's been really consistent, the mistakes we've been making," Ledesma said.

"Discipline, our set pieces, especially our scrum, not scoring when we have opportunities." Ledesma conceded the players were struggling following the gruelling schedule but said that there had been "long-term injuries, but there are a total of 17 injuries".

He said that while they had started the tour with 48, they had been whittled down to 32.

"No long-term, but soft tissue, broken noses, stuff like that that keeps you of the game for a week, two weeks, a month," he said.

"But that's just the way it is."

Related Topics

World Europe France Gold Coast Ireland Argentina Italy South Africa July November 2020 All Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

7 minutes ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

8 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

8 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

9 hours ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

9 hours ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.