Players' nurturing at U-16 level essentia: SBP DG

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that nurturing of players of different games at U-16 level is essential for flourishing a true sports culture in the province and in this regard the SBP is fully cooperating with all sports associations of the province.

He expressed these views during his meeting with the representatives of Punjab's various sports associations at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Secretary Punjab Badminton Association Tayyab Sohail, Pakistan Power-lifting Federation Secretary Rashed Malik, Vice-President Punjab Swimming Association Shahid Mirza, Associate Secretary Atif Shafiq and other officials also attended the meeting.

The preparations of the under-16 championship were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Adnan Aulakh told the meeting said that the prime objective of the under-16 championship is to trace fresh and emerging talent in different sports. "The Sports Board Punjab has chalked out a comprehensive strategy for holding of sports events to find young talented players."He said that the SBP had taken several effective measures for promotion of sports despite corona pandemic threat. "The main obligation of the Sports Board Punjab is to trace and train under-16 male and female players from across the province".

The SBP DG urged the sports associations to make a plan for holding sports events. "We will provide all possible assistance for holding sports events and grooming young talented players. We are always available to carry out joint endeavours for the growth of sports culture in the province," he added.