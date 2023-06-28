Players of Abbottabad City shines in World Special Olympics in Germany

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :One of the pride of the city of Abbottabad in the World Special Olympics, the wonderful and lively achievements of special athletes during these Games and soon after arrival they were largely welcomed.

Pakistan has won 10 gold and 80 other medals from Berlin, Germany in the Special Olympics held from June 17 to June 26. Kingston School is the only school in Pakistan with the highest number of athletes participating in Special Olympics Germany.

Two players from Kingston School, Ali Amir and Abdullah Khan Jadoon, played in the Special Olympics Pakistan hockey team and defeated Paraguay by 3-2 in the world competition and won two bronze medals.

Kingston's Ali Aamir won bronze and silver medals in basketball and Sardar Haibullah won three silver medals along with one gold in weightlifting.

Kingston School Principal Sardar Muhammad Irfan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is like a living graveyard for special children as for these special children, there is no curriculum, no book, and no beneficial policy in the province.

There is an individual education curriculum for these special children in the world, but the irony here is that these children study the education curriculum of normal children. This is a great injustice, Tariq Mehmood, a former Director General Sports KP told media men during the honoring reception.

There is a need for the government to pay serious attention to special education and take advantage of those people who have an understanding of special education, he said.

Look at the performance given by these special athletes despite no proper sports facilities at any level. He said the quota systems for these special athletes have been denied in government institutions and government jobs. He said if attention would be given to these athletes they could win more medals at the international level.