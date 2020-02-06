Players of various sports stage a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Players of various sports and academies working under the Directorate of Sports KP in Qayyum Sports Complex, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Tehmas Khan Football Ground staged a rally to express solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir on Kashmir Day here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Players of various sports and academies working under the Directorate of Sports KP in Qayyum Sports Complex, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Tehmas Khan Football Ground staged a rally to express solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir on Kashmir Day here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operation KP Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Finance Amjad Iqbal, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, members of the various associations affiliated with KP Olympic Associations, officials, players enthusiastically participated in the rally.

The rally marchers chanted slogans against Indian forces for the continuing human right violations and their atrocities they committee against innocent Kashmiries in occupied Kashmir. The rally started from Qayyum Sports Complex and through main Saddar Bazar, Arbab Road, Sunari Mashjid road, it culminated at Sumbal Khan Football ground.

Addressing the rally, Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah said that we are all equal partners in the struggle for Kashmiris and stood firmed against Indian forces human right violation in Indian held Kashmir.

Earlier, a Table Tennis competition was also held at Peshawar Sports Complex on Kashmir Day. Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah was the special guest along with Secretary General Provincial Table Tennis Association Kafayatullah Khan and others.

They also distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among different position holders.

A football match was also played between the teams of Peshawar and Chitral at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar under the aegis of District Sports Officer. Peshawar scored 2-0 goals against Chitral team. On the occasion, AC Tehsil Shalam Dr. Tehsil-ul-Haq, graced the occasion as chief guest. District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki along with other personalities present and gave away trophies and cash prizes.

A football match was also played between Shinwari club and Hayatabad club, in which Hayatabad Football Club won the match 2-1 in a thrilling battle. A cricket match was also played between Hayatabad and Khyber Cricket academy in Hayatabad Sports Complex cricket ground. Khyber Academy defeated Hayatabad Complex team by 30 runs.

Assistant Commissioner Hayatabad Mena Zahir was the chief guest who gave away trophies to the position holders. Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, Football Coach Abdul Shakoor were present.

Addressing the gathering AC Mena Zakir said we Pakistanis always stand with innocent Kashmiris in their struggle for independence and will remain with them. She said the sacrifices of Kashmiris will never go waste and one day the sun of liberation will surely rise in Kashmir. There will also be a special cake cutting ceremony was also held.