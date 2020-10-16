Players or officials who put others at risk by violating bio-secure protocols will be expelled from tournament, warns PCB

(@fidahassanain)

PCB has warned the players after 12 individuals including three officials went out to an area out the bubble in violation of bio-secure protocols in yesterday match of ongoing National T20 tournament.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) warned that the players and officials would not be sent packing from National T20 Cup if they violated bio-secure protocols.

PCB said no official or player would be tolerated who put the life and career of others at stake.

In a statement, PCB Director –High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “PCB is disturbed and disappointed that some senior players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble during the National T20 Cup,”.

“By doing so, they have put at risk the integrity of the tournament, health and safety of their all colleagues,” he added.

Nadeem Khan said it was complete unacceptable for the PCB, making it clear that there would zero-tolerance for future breaches.

“All those who are violating the protocols will be expelled from the ongoing tournament as well as from the future tournaments,” he added.

He said: “ I hope the players and officials to show responsibility as the world is watching and international cricket is knocking at our doorsteps,”. The Director warned that irresponsible actions could put into jeopardy all the efforts of the PCB for organizing matches under these challenging times of Covid-19.

The warning came after 12 players committed violation of bio-secure protocols during the ongoing National T20 cup. According to some reports, nine players and three officials had spent time in an area out of the bubble within the vicinity of the team hotel. Their meeting came into the notice of the tournament organizers. Following their meeting, Covid-19 tests were conducted on an urgent basis which all turned negative.

However, the violators received clear warnings who were asked to bear the expenses of the tests.