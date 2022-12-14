Players, organizers stage protest against poor construction of Hockey stadium

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Hockey players and civil society members on Wednesday showed concerns and protested against the use of poor materials and enormous defects that were identified in the installation of Astroturf and other works at the cost of 110.5 million rupees in Abbottabad Hockey Stadium.

Abbottabad's various sports organizations and hockey officials, organizers and players have demanded of the Chief Minister and Speaker of Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and DG Sports KP to address the irregularities and poor construction of the Abbottabad Hockey Stadium.

They have demanded to take strict action against the contractors and officials concerned for leaving many defects in the turf installation and poor construction work of the Abbottabad Hockey Stadium. Unfortunately, they noted, the astroturfing is being done under the nose of the regional and district sports authorities and their offices.

Some of the hockey players revealed that the contractors are frequently using iron nails to drive out slots during the turf laying process which is damaging the new turf, and it has been repeatedly performed near the pavilion.

Hockey players and administrators have rejected the poor method of installation of turf in the hockey stadium.

At the same time, the management of water drainage of the ground is also sub-standard and further reduces the volume of the previous drains.

Substandard equipment and materials have been used during the laying of Astroturf; the turf has been joined at various points by putting pieces together while the protective nets installed on the sides of the ground have been joined with welding rather than tying them with clips.

Similarly, the tiles installed in the ground have also dislodged at many points due to poor work.

In addition, 14 feet deep under ground water tank was built to supply water to the ground while the length of the supply line is only seven feet, the minimum length of the supply line should be 12 feet to provide water to the ground properly.

Apart from this, flood lights installed at the ground were switched on for a few hours on August 14, most of them have been damaged on the first day and have not yet been replaced or repaired.

Along with this, in the recent past, the previous turf could not sustain due to rain water; even now the situation has not been changed and the drainage system of the ground has not been modified to tackle the heavy rain and flood-like situation. In case of heavy rains, the new turf will be destroyed.