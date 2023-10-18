Players registration process for 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship concludes

The registration process of 463 players from 16 countries including Pakistan has completed.

As many as 16 countries, including Pakistan, have confirmed their participation in the 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship to be held at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, said a news release on Wednesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The registration process of 463 players from 16 countries including Pakistan has completed.

As many as 16 countries, including Pakistan, have confirmed their participation in the 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship to be held at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, said a news release on Wednesday.

The countries include England, Netherlands, Turkey, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman, Kazakhstan, Palestine, Nepal, Afghanistan, WT Refugees, Saudi Arabia, Luxembourg, Jordan, Mali and the host Pakistan.

The registration process of 268 athletes has been completed.

According to the President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt. Col. (Retd.) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, before the mega championship, under the auspices of the Asian Taekwondo Union in collaboration with the PTF, 5-day Kyrugi and Poomsae education courses will be held from October 27th to 31st at the Islamabad Sports Complex, in which international coaches and managers from different countries including Pakistan will participate.

In addition, the Asian Taekwondo Union Referees Education Course will be held on October 29th and 30th as well as the education programme of Khyrougi and Poomsae will also be conducted from October 27th to 31st at Pakistan Sports Board, Islamabad.