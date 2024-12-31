Players Rehabilitation Programme At NCA Reaps Rewards In 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The National Cricket Academy in Lahore has been at the forefront and a vital contributor towards the development, growth and skill enhancement of the men’s and women’s cricketers in the country for the last 20 years. In the year 2024, a number of players have benefited from the world class facilities
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The National Cricket Academy in Lahore has been at the forefront and a vital contributor towards the development, growth and skill enhancement of the men’s and women’s cricketers in the country for the last 20 years. In the year 2024, a number of players have benefited from the world class facilities.
Among the many services to the professional cricketers, the NCA also offered successful injury rehabilitation programme to various national and domestic players. The PCB’s medical panel joined forces with the NCA coaches to help the players overcome injuries and return to competitive cricket with sharpened skills and attain the robust fitness criteria.
The limpid procedure of getting the players back on track has paid dividends as many of the national players have gone onto represent Pakistan and deliver fine performances.
Among the Pakistan capped players, Arshad Iqbal, Diana Baig, Ihsanullah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir have undergone successful rehabilitation programmes along with extensive work on skills at various stages in 2024 and then most of the players returning to the competitive cricket.
Other players include Abu Bakar, Ahmed Hussain, Ather Mahmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan and Zeeshan Zameer.
Shahid Anwar, Head coach National Cricket Academy: “I am delighted to share that at the NCA in 2024, apart from other day to day assignments, we have been working with a host of talented players to help them fight out the injuries and undergo thorough rehab work combined with quality skill enhancement to get back to their best. Whenever an injured player reports at the NCA, the medical panel liaises with the NCA coaches to formulate a thorough recovery plan which is then followed by an overall fitness and skills refinement and up-gradation."
“It involves a lot of care, patience, planning and due diligence managing these critical phases of players’ careers. I would like to extend my appreciation to the medical panel, coaches and support staff who have created personalized rehabilitation plans for the players which play a vital role in helping them get back to their best.”
Recent Stories
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights
Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks
UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth driven by strong economy
Panama marks canal handover anniversary in shadow of Trump threat
Finnish police probing seven sailors over cut cables
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
More Stories From Sports
-
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture2 minutes ago
-
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 202439 seconds ago
-
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights41 seconds ago
-
Rohan Noori clinches double titles at GCC Open Tennis Championships5 hours ago
-
Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all home int’l cricket5 hours ago
-
Day two of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships witnesses standout performances5 hours ago
-
Rooney exit extends managerial struggles for England's 'golden generation'5 hours ago
-
Saudi Pro League prepares for winter transfer window5 hours ago
-
RCU: AlUla Camel Racecourse will be a hub for heritage sports5 hours ago
-
Pakistani athletes score big victories in 2024 sports competitions10 hours ago
-
Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up with back injury11 hours ago
-
Hart triple-double sparks Knicks to eighth straight NBA win5 hours ago