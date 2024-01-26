Open Menu

Players' Rights Include Leagues, But Pakistan Priority: Shah Khawar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:31 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman says his position is not conflicting with any interests, hence, there's no conflict of interest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board's Interim Chairman Shah Khawar said that playing in T20 leagues is the right of the players, but their Primary focus should be on representing Pakistan.

Shah Khawar mentioned that he met with Mohammad Hafeez to discuss matters related to matches, expressing concerns over the team's performance. He stated that Hafeez would also provide a report on the issue.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday.

Shah Khawar remarked that there have been discussions regarding Test and T20 matches, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive review of league contracts.

He indicated that there have been talks about the players' focus being on leagues, stressing the importance of examining league contracts and mentioned being aware of discussions regarding players' focus.

Regarding Mohammad Hafeez's contract, Shah Khawar informed that it was for a month, highlighting the necessity of making announcements for such positions.

He mentioned that the decision-making pattern depends on the PCB's guidelines and the constitution.

He clarified that there hasn't been any interference from the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry. He affirmed that being the Chairman doesn't pose any hindrance with the Chief Minister's authority. The Chairman's position isn't conflicting with any interests, hence, there's no conflict of interest.

Shah Khawar added that the management committee has been working for a year, and there are other reasons for the team's poor performance which also need to be addressed.

He mentioned being unaware of any objections to Peshawar Zalmi's schedule and informed that the President's Trophy final could commence from February 9th.

