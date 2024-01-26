Players' Rights Include Leagues, But Pakistan Priority: Shah Khawar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:31 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman says his position is not conflicting with any interests, hence, there's no conflict of interest.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board's Interim Chairman Shah Khawar said that playing in T20 leagues is the right of the players, but their Primary focus should be on representing Pakistan.
Shah Khawar mentioned that he met with Mohammad Hafeez to discuss matters related to matches, expressing concerns over the team's performance. He stated that Hafeez would also provide a report on the issue.
He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday.
Shah Khawar remarked that there have been discussions regarding Test and T20 matches, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive review of league contracts.
He indicated that there have been talks about the players' focus being on leagues, stressing the importance of examining league contracts and mentioned being aware of discussions regarding players' focus.
Regarding Mohammad Hafeez's contract, Shah Khawar informed that it was for a month, highlighting the necessity of making announcements for such positions.
He mentioned that the decision-making pattern depends on the PCB's guidelines and the constitution.
He clarified that there hasn't been any interference from the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry. He affirmed that being the Chairman doesn't pose any hindrance with the Chief Minister's authority. The Chairman's position isn't conflicting with any interests, hence, there's no conflict of interest.
Shah Khawar added that the management committee has been working for a year, and there are other reasons for the team's poor performance which also need to be addressed.
He mentioned being unaware of any objections to Peshawar Zalmi's schedule and informed that the President's Trophy final could commence from February 9th.
Recent Stories
After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming election ..
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
More Stories From Sports
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open3 hours ago
-
Islamabad United renews association with Bismah, Aliyah, Diana3 hours ago
-
Rahul, Jadeja power India's lead in first England Test3 hours ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open3 hours ago
-
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers4 hours ago
-
Barnes shines as Kings hold off Warriors, Lakers top Bulls5 hours ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign to reach final5 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures5 hours ago
-
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers8 hours ago
-
Brann reach last eight of Women's Champions League8 hours ago
-
AFCON hosts Ivory Coast fail in bid to appoint Renard as coach8 hours ago
-
New Zealand name Williamson, Ravindra for Proteas Tests9 hours ago