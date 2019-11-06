Players to be provided best security for 33rd National Games: CCPO Karim Khan

Chief Capital City Police Karim Khan Wednesday said that foolproof security arrangement being ensured in Peshawar and around 5,000 security personnel has been deployed for the 33rd National Games to be commencing from November 10-16, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Capital City Police Karim Khan Wednesday said that foolproof security arrangement being ensured in Peshawar and around 5,000 security personnel has been deployed for the 33rd National Games to be commencing from November 10-16, 2019

Addressing a Meet the Press Forum organized by sports Writers Association with the collaboration of Crime Journalist Forum here at Media Center Qayyum Sports Complex, Karim Khan disclosed that 54 CCTVs has been installed in and around the Peshawar Sports Complex with a fully equipped control and command post setup inside the Qayyum Sports Complex to keep a vigilant eye on avoiding any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, SSP Zahir Afridi, SSP Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar, SSP Security Mohammad Shoaib, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Sports, Aziz Ullah Khan were also present.

"With grace of Almighty Allah, we are fully prepared and the police forces along with the Jawans of security forces are capable enough to deal with any eventuality in connection with the provision of security to the players," Karim Khan, said.

"We have established a Supreme Command Post inside the Peshawar Sports Complex with a control room so take a coordinated effort for ensuring foolproof security to more than 10,000 male and female players coming to Peshawar to take part in 33 male and 27 female Games part of the prestigious 33rd edition of the National Games.

He said it is certainly an honor for Peshawarites and the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hosting these Games for the seven times. Khyber Pakhtukhwa hosted the said games inaugurated by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan in 1948, in 1958, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998 and 2010. He said an un-interrupted flow of traffic plan has also been made to ensure timely access to different venues.

He said that all security institutes are mobilized to hold the best of the National Games, players from other provinces and departments will be deployed at 27 hotels in different areas of the city while search operation will be conducted in the surrounding areas, unlike any other in the City.

And check posts are also being set up on work routes where heavy police will be deployed.

He said that special check posts will be held in areas within the City of Peshawar, where regular suspected offenses will be closely monitored, besides in areas outside the stadium. CCPO Karim Khan said that during the opening ceremony of the National Games they would also ensure easy access to the spectators to the main stand of the Qayyum Stadium Complex, a venue for the opening and closing ceremonies.

He said besides this security would be beefed up in a around other venues including Tahmas Khan Football Ground, Hayabatabad Sports Complex, Jamrud Stadium, Mardan Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and District Abbottabad.

The best arrangements have been finalized, he said, adding, "The inauguration of the National Games will be start at 10.00 am and would be completed by 2.00p.m so there is more time for the security forces and police to provide due security to the procession of the to be held on the evening in connection of the 12th Eid Millad-ul-Nabi falling on Nov 10, 2019."He said there will be no security issue across the city.

During the games, day and night police patrolling would be continued besides ensuring free traffic flow.he added.

He said that Special Unites, Special Branch and services of FC will also be there alongside police and officials of the security forces.

About the security plan, he said, they are working from the last one and half month with the Directorate of Sports and KP Olympic Association for the last one and half months, the Sports Direct and Organizing Committee have been in touch with the authorities. "We have completed all the arrangements, whereas during the torch rally, the participants were also present in the best of areas including Peshawar, Naran, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Jamrud and other areas," he concluded.