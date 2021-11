Players to be season-ending world number one several times

Novak Djokovic's defeat of Hubert Hurkacz in the Paris Masters semi-finals on Saturday ensures he will be season-ending tennis world number one for a record seventh time

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic's defeat of Hubert Hurkacz in the Paris Masters semi-finals on Saturday ensures he will be season-ending tennis world number one for a record seventh time.

The all-time leading list: 7 times: Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021 6: Pete Sampras (USA) 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 5: Jimmy Connors (USA) 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 19785: Roger Federer (SUI) 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 20095: Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019