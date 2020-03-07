UrduPoint.com
Players To Don Pink Caps To Observe Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:09 PM

Players to don pink caps to observe breast cancer awareness day

As a part of its initiative to create awareness about breast cancer, the players featuring in the double-header of the HBL Pakistan Super League on Saturday, 7 March, will don pink caps

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020) As a part of its initiative to create awareness about breast cancer, the players featuring in the double-header of the HBL Pakistan Super League on Saturday, 7 March, will don pink caps.

Teams fielding first during Islamabad United-Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars-Quetta Gladiators contests in Rawalpindi and Lahore, respectively, will be accompanied by young girls, wearing pink caps, to their fielding positions.

In addition, Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium will be turned pink. The stumps will be coated in pink colour and messages for the awareness about the disease will be displayed on the in-stadia screens.

The players, match officials and commentators will wear pink ribbons. Pakistan, amongst all Asian countries, has the highest burden of breast cancer, and this is the second instance in six months that the PCB is joining hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan to observe the breast cancer awareness day.

Previously, the PCB had turned Pakistan’s home of cricket, the Gaddafi Stadium, pink for the first time in history for the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on 9 October. PCB Chief Operating Office Salman Naseer said: “Pakistan is one of the worst affected nations when it comes to breast cancer and, the PCB, being a responsible organisation has a duty to educate the populace about it.

“Using the platform of HBL PSL, which is now counted amongst the top T20 leagues in the world, is a perfect way to create awareness about the disease. I request all cricket fans, who have made this league a success, to come to stadiums wearing pink and play a part in the awareness campaign.” Earlier in the ongoing HBL PSL 2020, which has seen enormous turn outs across all four Pakistan venues, the PCB, as part of its corporate-social responsibility, marked Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on 22 February.

