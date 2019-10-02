UrduPoint.com
Playgrounds To Be Used Only For Sports: DG Karachi Development Authority

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:49 PM

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Badar Jameel on Wednesday said that efforts are being made to remove encroachments from playgrounds and use these spaces only for sports activities

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Badar Jameel on Wednesday said that efforts are being made to remove encroachments from playgrounds and use these spaces only for sports activities.

He said this while visiting the KDA Sports Complex in block-14, Gulistan-e-Johar here, said a KDA spokesman.

The Director General KDA also reviewed the ongoing development activities in the KDA Sports Complex.

Director Sports KDA Ayaz Munshi briefed the DG KDA that around 80 per cent work on the jogging track, mini-hockey stadium, basket ball and tennis courts and other indoor game facilities has been completed.

The DG KDA said that all available resources are being employed by the KDA for development and restoration of the playgrounds in the city so as to promote sports activities.

