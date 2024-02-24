Open Menu

Playing Role In Victory Of Team Top Priority: Dawid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Playing role in victory of team top priority: Dawid

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultans top scorer Dawid Malan said that he was just focusing on keeping the momentum of making maximum runs in the next matches and playing a key role in the victory of his team.

Holding a press conference after the match at Multan cricket Stadium in which Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by five runs in a thriller, Dawid Malan said that a few extras and fielding caused the team a total of 179 runs.

He said that the team was not relaxed at all even after winning three consecutive matches and struggled a lot by pulling the match at the last ball.

He said that some more extras and boundaries at the right time could lead the team to maintain a winning streak.

To a question, he said that he was not looking for the World Cup he was just focusing on the performance of Multan Sultan and wanted to contribute to the team’s victory. He said that the way Iftekhar Ahmed was played, the match was almost on the table for the team but Peshawar Zalmi played well and won the match.

Malan maintained that there was a good crowd in the stadium and the pressure was on the opposite team but Zalmi’s faced the pressure very well.

He said that the team would overcome weaknesses in the next matches and would bring more improvement in bowling, batting and fielding to win all remaining matches to qualify.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan World Lead Dawid Malan All Top Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

2 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

2 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

2 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

2 hours ago
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

2 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

2 hours ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

2 hours ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

2 hours ago
 Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

2 hours ago
 UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel ..

UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports