Playing Role In Victory Of Team Top Priority: Dawid
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2024 | 01:30 AM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultans top scorer Dawid Malan said that he was just focusing on keeping the momentum of making maximum runs in the next matches and playing a key role in the victory of his team.
Holding a press conference after the match at Multan cricket Stadium in which Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by five runs in a thriller, Dawid Malan said that a few extras and fielding caused the team a total of 179 runs.
He said that the team was not relaxed at all even after winning three consecutive matches and struggled a lot by pulling the match at the last ball.
He said that some more extras and boundaries at the right time could lead the team to maintain a winning streak.
To a question, he said that he was not looking for the World Cup he was just focusing on the performance of Multan Sultan and wanted to contribute to the team’s victory. He said that the way Iftekhar Ahmed was played, the match was almost on the table for the team but Peshawar Zalmi played well and won the match.
Malan maintained that there was a good crowd in the stadium and the pressure was on the opposite team but Zalmi’s faced the pressure very well.
He said that the team would overcome weaknesses in the next matches and would bring more improvement in bowling, batting and fielding to win all remaining matches to qualify.
