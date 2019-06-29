UrduPoint.com
Pliskova Dominates Kerber To Take Eastbourne Title

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:33 PM

Pliskova dominates Kerber to take Eastbourne title

World number three Karolina Pliskova cruised to her second Eastbourne International title with a 6-1, 6-4 destruction of Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on Saturday

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :World number three Karolina Pliskova cruised to her second Eastbourne International title with a 6-1, 6-4 destruction of Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on Saturday.

The Czech did not drop a set all week and raced through the final in little over an hour on court to claim her third title of the year.

"All week I was playing quite perfect," said Pliskova. "But not all the matches were as easy the score says, especially today." Kerber will head to London for the defence of her Wimbledon title next week as one of the favourites, but on this form it is Pliskova who looks capable of ending her long wait for a Grand Slam victory.

"I tried my best but you deserved to win today," said Kerber.

"Going back as a defending champion it will be a special moment stepping onto centre court again.

"I'm feeling good, I'm playing good at the moment and hopefully I can continue on my play from last year."Pliskova raced into an early 4-0 lead as the Kerber serve was broken three times in a rapid opening set.

The German was broken again in the opening game of the second and that proved decisive as Pliskova served out the match in dominant fashion to close her head-to-head deficit against Kerber to 7-5.

