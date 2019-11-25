UrduPoint.com
Pliskova Hires Venezuelan Coach Vallverdu

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:56 PM

World number two Karolina Pliskova said Monday she had hired Venezuelan coach Daniel Vallverdu to replace Spaniard Conchita Martinez whom she had sacked earlier this month

World number two Karolina Pliskova said Monday she had hired Venezuelan coach Daniel Vallverdu to replace Spaniard Conchita Martinez whom she had sacked earlier this month.

"He was one of my priorities from the start," Pliskova said on her website.

Vallverdu, 33, previously worked with Andy Murray from 2010 to 2014 and was part of the Ivan Lendl-led team that helped the Scot to win Olympic gold and the US Open in 2012 as well as Wimbledon in 2013.

Vallverdu also worked with Thomas Berdych and Grigor Dimitrov and this year joined Magnus Norman's team coaching Stan Wawrinka.

"He's had fantastic results, he understands tennis like few others and I am convinced he has a lot to offer to me," added the 27-year-old Czech who is still seeking her maiden Grand Slam title.

Pliskova said former Ukraine Fed Cup player Olga Savchuk had also joined her team ahead of a training camp in Tenerife and her first 2020 tournament in Brisbane where she will defend the title.

Pliskova, the 2016 US Open finalist, parted ways with 1994 Wimbledon champion Martinez after a season that saw her win four WTA tournaments and reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the WTA Finals.

