UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pliskova Into First Wimbledon Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:37 PM

Pliskova into first Wimbledon quarter-final

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Former world number one Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova.

Czech eighth-seed Pliskova, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, will face either Madison Keys of the United States or Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic for a place in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

World Russia Madison United States Switzerland Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Moet Hennessy Confirms Suspension of Champagne Del ..

1 minute ago

New Lahore High Court chief justice to take on Jul ..

1 minute ago

Mexico Produced Test Batch of Russian Vaccine Sput ..

14 minutes ago

Cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/ ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

RAW orchestrated Johar Twon blast: Sheikh Rashid

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.