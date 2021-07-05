Pliskova Into First Wimbledon Quarter-final
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:37 PM
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Former world number one Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova.
Czech eighth-seed Pliskova, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, will face either Madison Keys of the United States or Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic for a place in the semi-finals.