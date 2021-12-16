UrduPoint.com

Pliskova Out Of Australian Open Due To Broken Hand

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:28 PM

Pliskova out of Australian Open due to broken hand

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova will miss the Australian Open in January after breaking her forearm in training, her husband and manager Michal Hrdlicka said on Thursday

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova will miss the Australian Open in January after breaking her forearm in training, her husband and manager Michal Hrdlicka said on Thursday.

"Karolina broke her radius... in a fitness room at a training camp in Spain," Hrdlicka said in a statement, adding that treatment would take about four weeks.

"Unfortunately I will be out for a while and will not compete at my favourite tournaments in Australia," the 29-year-old Pliskova said on Facebook.

"Some days are worse than others... but time and belief can heal everything," added the world number four, posing for a photo with her right forearm in a bandage.

Pliskova has yet to win a Grand Slam tournament, having reached the 2016 US Open final and then lost in three sets to Ashleigh Barty in the Wimbledon final this year.

Pliskova -- whose best performance at the Australian Open was reaching the 2019 semi-finals -- has not missed a Grand Slam tournament since the 2012 US Open.

Related Topics

World Australia Facebook Spain January 2016 2019 Australian Open Best Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Occupancy of Gas Storage Facilities in Germany Dro ..

Occupancy of Gas Storage Facilities in Germany Drops Below Record 60% - Energy D ..

1 minute ago
 Candlelit vigil held for APS martyrs in BISE

Candlelit vigil held for APS martyrs in BISE

1 minute ago
 Miniature painting exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

Miniature painting exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

1 minute ago
 Over 2.64 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.64 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 Hydrogen fuel cell core component put into product ..

Hydrogen fuel cell core component put into production in central China

5 minutes ago
 Hulk fires Atletico Mineiro to Copa do Brasil glor ..

Hulk fires Atletico Mineiro to Copa do Brasil glory

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.