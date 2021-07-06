UrduPoint.com
Pliskova Storms Into First Wimbledon Semi-final

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:15 PM

Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic

Former world number one Pliskova, now ranked 13, will face either Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for a place in Saturday's final.

Pliskova has yet to win a Grand Slam title with her best performance at the majors a runners-up spot at the 2016 US Open.

