Pliskova storms into first Wimbledon semi-final

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

Former world number one Pliskova, now ranked 13, will face either Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for a place in Saturday's final.

Pliskova has yet to win a Grand Slam title with her best performance at the majors a runners-up spot at the 2016 US Open.