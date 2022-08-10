UrduPoint.com

PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship From Thursday

The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will roll into action tomorrow (Thursday), here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh e Jinnah, Lahore

The players from across the province will be seen in action in different age group categories including boys U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U 10, boys/girls U 8, boys/girls U 6. The opening ceremony of the event will be held today at 5:30 pm.

Former Pakistan No 1 and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also Tournament Director, will inaugurate the event. All the final matches will be played on August 13 at 5:00 pm.

More Stories From Sports

