PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship from Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will roll into action tomorrow (Thursday), here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh e Jinnah, Lahore.

The players from across the province will be seen in action in different age group categories including boys U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U 10, boys/girls U 8, boys/girls U 6. The opening ceremony of the event will be held today at 5:30 pm.

Former Pakistan No 1 and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also Tournament Director, will inaugurate the event. All the final matches will be played on August 13 at 5:00 pm.