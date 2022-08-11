PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

The PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated by Secretary, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association , Rashid Malik here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated by Secretary, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association , Rashid Malik here at Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

Former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik who is the Tournament Director inaugurated the event in the presence of players, their families and tennis enthusiasts.

The matches were also played in different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round.

In the boys U-18 first round matches, Ahtesham Arif beat Manan Arshad 6-0. In the boys U-16 first round, Asad Zaman beat Hammad Shahid 6-0, Hashir Alam beat Moavia Butt 6-0, Abdullah Pirzada beat M Shaheer Adil 6-2, Zain Saeed beat Manan Arshad 6-1 and Waleed Humayun beat Abdur Rehman 6-2.

In the boys U-14 first round matches, Ibrahim Sufi beat Hafiz Hassan 6-0, Abdullah Sajjad beat Mohammad Ibrahim Qadir 6-4, Hashir Alam beat Muhammad Hamza Ahmad 6-0 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Hafiz Hussain 6-0.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik said: "This event is being organized to mark the celebrations of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. The players are very enthusiastic and passionate about the celebrations and also displaying their tennis skills during the junior event. The PLTA is fully focusing on junior development and hopefully, one day the same talent will represent Pakistan in grand slams."