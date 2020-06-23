UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plunkett Recalls Nightmarish Encounter Against Shoaib Akhtar

Muhammad Rameez 54 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:27 PM

Plunkett recalls nightmarish encounter against Shoaib Akhtar

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2005 recalled how he was scared to face his former Durham teammate Shoaib Akhtar when he came out to bat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2005 recalled how he was scared to face his former Durham teammate Shoaib Akhtar when he came out to bat.

"In county cricket, I was first-change to Shoaib and Harmy. I was at slip for Harmy and leg-slip for Shoaib. I faced Shoaib Akhtar in my first ever Test match. Because I played with Durham before that, I was marking my run-up before the Test and he just smiled and said 'I'm gonna kill you' and laughed," Plunkett said on The Broken Trophy podcast.

"I remember it like it was yesterday because I had my bat, at that time � you think [now] these bats are so thick and stuff � but it was Kashmir willow, it was real thin. And I was sat ready to bat, I was next in, and the tv screen's right there, so you can see it's like 96, 97, 96 [miles per hour].

Ashley Giles' stumps get taken out, and I walk out to a guy who's bowling 90 miles an hour," the 35-year-old pacer said.

Shoaib took a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the match. Recalling the speedster's fiery spell, Plunkett stated he was astonished by the pace at which the ball travelled to the wicketkeeper. Plunkett, who was then hit on the shoulder by Shoaib in that fixture said: "I remember the first one, it looked like I played it well. You duck and you turn and you can see it travel to the keeper and the keeper catches it. I got my first medal of honour, he hit me on the shoulder."Plunkett was dismissed LBW by Shoaib in the second innings of the Test, which was also the last of the three-match series. Pakistan won that match by an innings and 100 runs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Durham National University TV Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

20 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

4 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

4 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.