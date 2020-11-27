UrduPoint.com
PM 1000 Playground Project Team Inspect Ongoing Projects

Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Development Murad Ali Mohmand along with his team has paid a surprise visit to Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan to review the ongoing schemes under the project

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Development Murad Ali Mohmand along with his team has paid a surprise visit to Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan to review the ongoing schemes under the project.

During the visit, Murad Ali Mohmand accompanied with his site Engineers Paras Ahmad and Omar Shehzad inspected the ongoing work currently underway on two badminton halls at Meri Sports Stadium and Captain Zaheer-ul-Salam Shaheed Sports Stadium in Kohat.

The team was declared the work satisfactory and directed the contractor to complete it by March next year.

The contractor was also directed to send construction Test Reports to the Directorate General of Sports within a week.

It may be recalled that the project is working currently on 204 schemes of Rs. 1178.97 million across the province wherein out of 204 target projects, 150 would be ready for playing purposes by June 2021.

Murad Khan took stern action and directed all the contractors to submit construction testing reports (CTR). It was also decided to check each of the under construction projects so that to ensure quality of work and should avoid use of standard materials. "We have directed our site Engr. Paras Ahmad and Omar Shehzad to visit each of the under construction projects and monitor the ongoing construction work," Murad Ali informed.

He said a decision was taken to submit a tennis court scheme in Bannu to the provincial government for approval and it was said that work on the cricket academy and badminton indoor hall at Post Graduate College Bannu would be starting from next week.

An indoor Badminton Hall at Post Graduate College in Lakki Marwat along with a work on Martial Arts Hall in the DEO Women's Office continued wherein the quality of work was found as satisfactory and the contractor was directed to complete the Hall by March next year.

District Sports Officer Asif Khan was also said that it would be the first Multi-purpose Indoor Badminton Hall in Tank district besides C&W schemes have also been approved in all the four southern districts.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that providing sports facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a major mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said a detailed briefing regarding the pace of work on different projects under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Projects would be given to Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan.

The team also inspected the ongoing under construction projects in Dera Ismail Khan there including construction of ground pavilion, boundary wall and passed on directives to the constructors to complete the project well before February 2021.

