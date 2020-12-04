UrduPoint.com
PM 1000 Playground Project Team Inspect Under Construction Projects In Swabi

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) ::Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Development Murad Ali Mohmand along with his team paid a surprise visit to District Swabi to review the ongoing schemes under the project.

Talking to APP, Murad Ali Mohmand said that as directed by Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed, the team paid a surprise visit to inspect the ongoing under construction work on various projects including construction of Indoor Badminton Hall and Cricket Academies with installation of Open-Air-Gym.

During the visit, Murad Ali Mohmand accompanied with his site engineers Engr. Paras Ahmad and Engr. Umar Shehzad reviewed the ongoing schemes there. The team inspected two badminton halls and four cricket academies in Swabi district currently under construction. He termed the construction work as satisfactory and directed to expedite it further so that the projects could be completed within its time period. Murad Ali Mohmand said that no compromise will be made on quality of construction work and no concession will be made to anyone.

The schemes will be completed accordingly and within time. The youth have pinned their hopes on the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports facilities project. He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Junaid Khan and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak are overseeing 150 sports facilities by June 2021. It will be opened for the players which will benefit millions of players, he informed. He said contractors have already directed to submit full details of quality of work with personal visits so that to ensure quality of work.

He informed that currently work is in progress on the construction of Indoor Badminton Hall at Pabenai, District Swabi and at Tehsil Playground, Chota Lahore while establishment of cricket academy at Baja Sports Stadium Swabi, Playground Malikabad, Zada Playground and Cricket Academy at Sumbel Amlet and Open Air Gym on various public sites. He said the surprise visits help in inspecting the quality.

