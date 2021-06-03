PM 1000 Playground Project team stopped work in Nowshera over quality issue

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project team stopped the construction work due to poor quality in District Nowshera on Thursday besides monitoring work on the ongoing sports facilities including basketball, badminton and playground.

Talking to APP, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said as per the instruction of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the PMU team stopped work on the fiber shed over the fence of Pabbi Playground due to poor and low quality and instructed the contractor to use quality fiber shed as was shown in the PC-1.

He said the PMU team including Deputy Director P&M Amir Muhammad, Engr. Paras Ahmad, Engr. Umar Shehzad had inspected the ongoing work and reported the same to Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak.

He said instructions have also been issued to C&W Dept. Nowshera for quality work. He said, Basketball and Volleyball Courts are about to complete with some minor work continuing and soon such projects would be handed over to the Directorate of Sports KP next month.

He said, Badminton Hall at Dar ul Uloom Haqqania Nowshera was also nearing completion with quality of work found. Engineering Wing under Engr. Ahmed Ali is constantly checking the quality work. Project Director 1000 with PMU appreciated the scheme and directed DSO Nowshera Zaka Ullah Khan for its handing over. Badminton Hall will be opened to players once NCOC decides for opening of the Games.

He said, Akora Khattak Playground with 40 kanal was found with DPC boundary wall and leveling dressing up to some level.

The scheme will be completed next year and was delayed because of funds. DSO Nowshera is directed to follow up this case so as to find an appropriate fund for the early completion of the said project.

He said Badminton Hall at Khairabad is 50 percent completed wherein contractor is busy in completing the roof slabs in next 15 days. Zaka Ullah, DSO Nowshera, is also providing its regular report. The scheme is 100 percent funded and will be completed in 3 months.

He said Shaidu Playground, District Nowshera with 40 kanals leveling and dressing has been completed and work on planting grass. The scheme is with C&W and will be completed in the next financial year subject to provision of funds.

PMU appreciated the efforts of ZakaUllah District Sports Officer Nowshera for taking keen interest in schemes. PMU also visited Nowshera Kalan Playground wherein a fiber shed with boundary wall was found completed.

Water bore is also completed at the same venue, however, a new scheme of hockey turf for 120 million is under execution on which pace of work is found very fast. The Hockey Turf will be completed in three months most probably till September 2021.

Project Director 1000 Murad Ali Mohmand said that PMU has constantly been paying visits to pursue the ongoing schemes for completion well in time. The progress report, he said, will be submitted to Secretary Sports Abid Majeed soon after completion of the PMU team tour.