PM 1000 Playground Project team visit concerned distts, review under construction work

Work on Prime Minister 1000 mega project sports facilities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in full swing and various projects are in the final stages of completion

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Work on Prime Minister 1000 mega project sports facilities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in full swing and various projects are in the final stages of completion.

This was stated by Member Provincial Assembly Upper Dir Sahibzada Sana Ullah during his visit to review the under construction projects at Technical College Wari, and Govt Higher Secondary school Wari Upper Dir.

He was accompanied by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, Chief of Engineering Wing Team Ahmad Ali, Engr. Paras Ahmad, Umar Shehzad, DSO Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain, DSO Orakzai Suleman Khan, DSO Malakand Naveed Khan.

In Malakand, the team inspected construction of Badminton Hall at Tehsil Playground Totakan and Tehsil Batkhaela, establishment of cricket academy at Hanif Khan Memorial Sport Complex, Malakand, playing ground at Sakhakot and Public Park Dheri Julagram Tehsil Batkela besides installation of Open-Air-Gym in the same public park for general-public.

In Orakzai the team visited the under construction sports complex at Kalaya Headquarter Lower Orakzai and reviewed various ongoing sports projects in Orakzai district, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand also met Commissioner Kohat and discussed ongoing sports projects in Orakzai district.

The project team reviewed other projects including Shakar Tangi Ground. Director Project Murad Ali Mohmand during his briefing informed Commissioner Kohat that 150 projects would be completed by June 30 next year.

He said, as desired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and directives of the secretary sports Abid Majeed, the engineering team headed by Ahmad Ali is going to submit a report on new projects for approval.

He said steps are being taken to ensure the provision of sports facilities throughout the province, he said, adding, "Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has set a target of timely completion of all projects and construction work has also been expedited following his instructions".

He said four new gymnasiums are being constructed across the province, specifically for female indoor Games. He said currently work was underway on 25 indoor badminton halls, 15 polo grounds, 12 each, volleyball and basketball courts, 18 cricket academies, 41 playgrounds and 35 open-air-gym, nine climbing wall, five synthetic tennis courts, four martial arts indoor hall, two cricket grounds, two football grounds, 20 squash courts, two walking tracks.

He said during their visit to Orakzai, Dir Upper and Malakand districts, the Chief of Engineering Wing Ahmad Ali also briefed the contractors on the quality of construction work and directed that the quality of work should be as per the standard and no concessions or compromise would be made on quality.