PM Advisor, Secretary, DG PSB Congratulate Pakistan Volleyball Team On Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM

The Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan has congratulated the Pakistan Volleyball Team on their outstanding success at the 15th Asian Under-18 Volleyball Championship held in Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024)

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination along with Secretary IPC Ministry, and DG PSB congratulated the Pakistan Volleyball Team on their outstanding success at the Asian Championship.

The Pakistan Volleyball Team achieved victory by defeating South Korea 3-1 and India 3-0 in the matches of the championship to continue until August 4.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Advisor, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Secretary of the Ministry, Nadeem Irshad Kiani, and DG PSB Yasir Pirzada, in their congratulatory messages, appreciated the hard work and dedication of all the players and coaching staff.

They expressed hope that the team would continue to achieve success with the same spirit in the future.

