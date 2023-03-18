UrduPoint.com

PM Appreciates Aleem Dar For His Meritorious Services To Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2023 | 02:08 PM

PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to cricket

Aleem Dar has officiated in a record number of international cricket matches during his distinguished career.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Pakistan’s veteran Umpire Aleem Dar has stepped down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

He officiated in a record number of international cricket matches during his distinguished career.

Aleem’s first international match as an Elite Panel umpire was in 2002 and a year later, he stood in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

In a tweet today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket. The Prime Minister said Aleem Dar's flawless umpiring across all formats of the game has won praise across the cricketing world. Pakistan is proud of him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World ICC South Africa All From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahr ..

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş, leaves no damages

27 minutes ago
 Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI ..

Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI workers

31 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

57 minutes ago
 South Korea&#039;s COVID-19 cases remain below 10, ..

South Korea&#039;s COVID-19 cases remain below 10,000 for third consecutive day

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi launches UAE-Georgia Business For ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi launches UAE-Georgia Business Forum in Tbilisi to boost trade a ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in Thosh ..

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in Thoshakhana case today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.