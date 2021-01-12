UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs IPC To Start Preparations For 14th South Asian Games

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:06 PM

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th South Asian Games

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the security situation, and directed all the departments and officials concerned to fully cooperate for holding South Asian Games.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –Jan 12th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to start preparations for 14th South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran gave these directives while chairing a meeting on South Asian Games. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and IPC Minster Fehmida Mirza and other officials also attended the meeting.

Imran Khan also directed to constitute a steering committee on the South Asian Games. He directed all relevant officials and departments for full cooperation for the organization of the games.

He appreciated the security arrangements for the games.

“Security situation is excellent. No country should have any trouble playing in Pakistan. All players and officials should be provided proper security,” he added.

The PM also directed to improve all infrastructure including grounds for hosting the South Asian games.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is hosting these games after a gap of 16 years as last time these games were hosted in 2004.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa May All Asia

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

21 minutes ago

Iran May Enrich 120Kg of Uranium to 20% Sooner Tha ..

51 seconds ago

S.Korean Gyms, Cafes Sue Government Over Losses Am ..

53 seconds ago

Taliban Spokesman Denies Claims Group Commits Targ ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons fir ..

57 seconds ago

China, Myanmar agree to accelerate construction of ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.