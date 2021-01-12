PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th South Asian Games

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the security situation, and directed all the departments and officials concerned to fully cooperate for holding South Asian Games.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –Jan 12th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to start preparations for 14th South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran gave these directives while chairing a meeting on South Asian Games. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and IPC Minster Fehmida Mirza and other officials also attended the meeting.

Imran Khan also directed to constitute a steering committee on the South Asian Games. He directed all relevant officials and departments for full cooperation for the organization of the games.

He appreciated the security arrangements for the games.

“Security situation is excellent. No country should have any trouble playing in Pakistan. All players and officials should be provided proper security,” he added.

The PM also directed to improve all infrastructure including grounds for hosting the South Asian games.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is hosting these games after a gap of 16 years as last time these games were hosted in 2004.